WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The WFPD and the Eastside Community Coalition are teaming up to host a Crime Prevention seminar that is free to the public.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 12, the doors will open at 9:30 a.m., but the seminar is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m at the Public Safety Training Center located at 710 Flood street.

The topics this year will cover Census reporting and identity theft, scams, and other financial crimes.

Refreshments will be served to attendees.