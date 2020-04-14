WFPD: Moment of passion turns violent

1  of  2
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 25-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of knocking a woman unconscious.

Kendrick Meals is charged with assault/family violence with bodily injury.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim called police after regaining consciousness.

She told officers her boyfriend had been acting, “crazy” and he had bit her lip very hard then hit her with a fist while they were having sex, and a few hours later, threw her up against a wall and hit her with his fist multiple times in the head and chest, then struck her in the back of her head and she lost consciousness.

An officer reported the woman had multiple bruises on her face, neck, chest and back.

