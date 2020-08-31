WFPD: Girlfriend says no to marriage proposal, gets beaten

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed on an assault charge after police said his marriage proposal was turned down.

Robert Clarence Noble, 45, was booked into jail Saturday for assault family violence.

Police arrived in the 3100 block of Southeast Drive after a woman in a sundress went into the street yelling for the police.

Officers said the victim had injuries to a knee, both shoulders, her left wrist and had blood on the corner of her mouth.

She told them she and noble had been dating several months and she moved in with him four days earlier.

On Saturday she said Noble was working on a bicycle and asked her to marry him.

When she said no, she said he got a bicycle tire and frame and hit her with them. The victim said she picked up a knife and Noble quit hitting her, then she ran for help.

Police found Noble inside the house with his mother and said he refused to come out and told them through a window his girlfriend had attacked him, but he had no injuries.

After a while, police said Noble’s mother let them inside and they put him in custody.