WFPD: Hamberger assaults child over Ramen noodles

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 70-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of injury to a child and assault of a family member after a dispute over a thrown cup of Ramen noodles.

James Hamberger was arrested early Friday morning at a home on Reilly Road.

A 14-year-old boy there told officers Hamberger choked him to the point he could not breathe, and police found red marks on his neck and red marks from the top to bottom of his back from being pushed against a kitchen wall.

Police said Hamberger told him he grabbed the boy because the boy was “blowing up” over a thrown cup of Ramen noodles.

Hamberger was also charged with assaulting his daughter by grabbing her arm and throwing her against a wall.