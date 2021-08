WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department said they need brave men and women to join their force.

They are currently hiring for the following positions: Public safety dispatchers/911 operators, records clerk, crime scene technician and community service officer.

The salaries do vary depending on which job you are interested in.

To apply to be a part of the Wichita Falls Police Department click here.