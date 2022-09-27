WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is holding two hiring events open to the public in October.

The WFPD will be hosting an open house for applicants on Saturday, October 1, and Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Public Safety Training Center at 710 Flood Street.

Applicants will have an opportunity to ask WFPD Training Staff questions and get familiar with the hiring process prior to the application deadline and testing day.

The Civil Service Examination for Police Officer Trainee will be adminstered Saturday, October 29, and Tuesday, November 1, at 8 a.m. in the City of Wichita Falls Training Center at 710 Flood St.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 28. You can apply through the WFPD website or on the City of Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook page.

If you have any questions about this event, please contact our Training Unit at 940-720-5059.