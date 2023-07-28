WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a big day for several teens who attended the 15th annual Junior Police Academy Friday.

14 young men and women ages 12 to 14 graduated the academy Friday, July 29, after a grueling week-long course.

The kids got to experience what it was like to go through a police academy with hands-on training, such as learning how to clear hostile rooms, scuba diving and traffic stops, among so many more activities.

The City of Wichita Falls Police Department’s Facebook account shared several pictures of the events the kids participated in over the course of the week.