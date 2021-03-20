WFPD honors fallen officer on ‘end of watch’ anniversary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials are remembering fallen officer Robert Fennell, who was killed on duty in 1938.

According to a blog post on the WFPD’s website, Special Officer Fennell was responding to a disturbance at a local nightclub, where he threw a man out of the club.

The man came back to the club, approached Fennell from behind and slashed his throat with a razor. Fennell drew his gun but was unable to fire at the suspect.

The owner of the nightclub then grabbed Fennell’s gun and shot the suspect three times, killing him.

Fennell had recently been appointed as special officer at the Wichita Falls Police Department just weeks prior to the incident. Before his appointment, Fennell served with the Burkburnett and Electra police departments.

He was remembered by his wife, two daughters, mother, two brothers and three sisters.