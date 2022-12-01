WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department celebrated multiple occasions at the department Thursday morning.

There were 23 awards given out, including life-saving awards and certificates of excellence.

The department also announced two promotions and three retirements. Chief Manuel Borrego opened the ceremony by saying that he’s excited about the new leadership and proud to recognize the great work that officers and civilians do helping the community everyday.

The sentiment was shared by Marisa Cervantes, who was promoted to sergeant.

“Police work is about serving and protecting the community, and everytime, especially within the last ten years in detectives, bringing closure to the families who have lost loved ones to violence has made me just want to continue that and help mold younger officers and help bring that back to the community and the families that have lost loved ones,” Cervantes said.

Sgt. Cervantes added that she’s excited to start her new role and that she hopes to encourage the younger generation to join the force.