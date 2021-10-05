WFPD host National Night Out event to talk with community members

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday night, people throughout Wichita Falls had a chance to get together to talk about fighting neighborhood crime.

Members from the Wichita Falls PD were out at the Lake Wichita Pavilion as part of National Night Out, which is an annual event to increase crime and drug prevention awareness and help strengthen police-community partnerships.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper said National Night Out also gives the community a chance to meet with law enforcement officials on a one-on-one basis.

“We want to do the best job that we can in protecting and serving our people here and we really do. I believe we have the best community in the nation that supports their local police department so we love to talk with folks. That’s why we’re out here,” Eipper said.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is having its night out event Saturday, October 9.

It will be held at the Kamay Community Center at 8537 State Highway 258 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.