WFPD: Husband chokes wife after she asks who he is texting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 22-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of beating and choking his wife after she asked him who he was texting.

Douglas Johnson Jr. is charged with assault/family violence.

Police said they contacted the victim Tuesday evening in front of an apartment in the 4800 block of Brookdale.

She told them she and her husband began arguing after she asked who he was texting, then he began punching her all over her body and face with open and closed fists.

She said he also began choking her with both hands until she felt like she was going to pass out.

She said Johnson let go and gave her keys to the car and told her not to take the kids.

The woman then went outside and called the police.

Officers said she had deep red spots all over her body and around a cheek and ear, and her neck was bright red.

They also said they found what appeared to be older, healing bruises on her left leg and arms.

When police questioned Johnson they said he denied hitting the woman, but only pushed her.

Records show one arrest of Johnson in 2018 for family violence assault.