WFPD: Husband charged after finding girlfriend with another man, hitting both

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A married man with over 30 past arrests has bonded out of jail after police said he entered a hotel room without consent, found his girlfriend with another man, and hit them both.

Freddie Lee LaViolette, Jr., 49, was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony on Saturday, March 7.

His bond was set at $50,000, which he posted Sunday, and was released from jail.

According to police, LaViolette said he was married, but lived with a woman in room 112 of the Catalina Hotel in the 1100 block of East Scott Street.

LaViolette stated that he and the female victim had been in a sexual relationship for the past four years, and they were quote “just messing around”, according to the affidavit.

Police said the victim told them she was in room 112 with a boyfriend when she heard LaViolette pull up in the parking lot.

Authorities said the victim told them LaViolette began to bang on the door and then pushed the door until it opened, entering the room without consent.

According to the affidavit, the victim said LaViolette saw a male inside the room walk toward the bathroom and began yelling “who the [expletive] is that” and “you think I’m playing, [expletive]?” repeatedly.

The victim said LaViolette grabbed the male by the shirt and began to strike him with both hands in closed fists.

The male victim attempted to leave, and LaViolette followed him out, but once he left the hotel, LaViolette came back into the hotel room and began striking the victim with closed fists, continuing to yell expletives at the female victim.

According to police, LaViolette left the hotel, but returned later after police were already on scene.

A records check showed that LaViolette has 34 previous arrests, including two for burglary of a habitation in 1989 and 1997, as well as burglary of a coin operated machine in 1988 and a theft charge in 1993.

LaViolette also seven violations of probation, six drug related charges, six assault family violence charges, four burglary charges, two charges for indecency with a child, and multiple other charges.