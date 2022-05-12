WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have released the identity and cause of death for a body found last week in the parking lot of Walmart.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Karen Baker, 65, of Wichita Falls, was discovered deceased inside a black Ford Ranger in the parking lot of Walmart on Lawrence Road on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Sgt. Eipper said Baker died from natural causes and investigators determined there was no foul play involved.

According to Sgt. Eipper, there is no criminal investigation into Baker’s death.

WFPD was dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart on Lawrence road around 10:40 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 for a welfare check after a passerby called and said he thought the woman was asleep in the truck.

According to reporters on the scene, the woman in the car was sitting upright in the driver’s seat. They also said that the bed of the truck was full of various items.

Sgt. Eipper said it appeared she was living in the vehicle.