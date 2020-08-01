WFPD identifies victim in Friday night homicide

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officers have identified the victim in a Friday night homicide near the Plantation Apartment.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the victim was James Francis Walsh, Jr., 62.

Officers responded to a call near the Plantation Apartments about 10:30 p.m. Friday after witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area.

When first responders arrived, they found Walsh lying in a vacant lot by the house next door who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jimmy Harold Wilson, 68, was booked about 10:45 a.m. Saturday and is charged with murder and a parole violation in connection to the incident.

Wilson was arrested by a Department of Public Safety trooper and was taken to the Clay County Jail. 

WFPD is continuing the investigation into the homicide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News