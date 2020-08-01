WFPD identifies victim in Friday night homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officers have identified the victim in a Friday night homicide near the Plantation Apartment.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the victim was James Francis Walsh, Jr., 62.

Officers responded to a call near the Plantation Apartments about 10:30 p.m. Friday after witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area.

When first responders arrived, they found Walsh lying in a vacant lot by the house next door who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jimmy Harold Wilson, 68, was booked about 10:45 a.m. Saturday and is charged with murder and a parole violation in connection to the incident.

Wilson was arrested by a Department of Public Safety trooper and was taken to the Clay County Jail.

WFPD is continuing the investigation into the homicide.