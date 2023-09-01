WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have confirmed the identity of a man who was found deceased in a swimming pool at a residence on Martin Boulevard on Thursday morning.

Officers with the WFPD responded to a welfare check at a residence in the 3200 block of Martin Boulevard at around 10:52 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

  • The intersection of Martin Boulevard and Mockingbird Lane, near the scene where a body was found in a swimming pool at a residence (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)
    Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)
  • Officers and detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department investigating after a man was found deceased in a swimming pool at a residence on Martin Boulevard (Photo courtesy Christopher Walker, KFDX/KJTL)
    Photo courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)
  • AMR leaving the scene where a body was found in a swimming pool at a residence on Martin Boulevard (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)
    Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)
  • Officers and detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department investigating after a man was found deceased in a swimming pool at a residence on Martin Boulevard (Photo courtesy Christopher Walker, KFDX/KJTL)
    Photo courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)
  • WFPD officers at the scene where a deceased man was found in a swimming pool at a Wichita Falls Residence (Photo courtesy Christopher Walker, KFDX/KJTL)
    Photo courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)
  • Officers and detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department investigating after a man was found deceased in a swimming pool at a residence on Martin Boulevard (Photo courtesy Christopher Walker, KFDX/KJTL)
    Photo courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)
  • The scene in the 3200 block of Martin Boulevard where a deceased body was found in a swimming pool (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)
    Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)
  • Officers and detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department investigating after a man was found deceased in a swimming pool at a residence on Martin Boulevard (Photo courtesy Christopher Walker, KFDX/KJTL)
    Photo courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)
  • WFPD officers at the scene where a deceased man was found in a swimming pool at a Wichita Falls Residence (Photo courtesy Christopher Walker, KFDX/KJTL)
    Photo courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the WFPD, when officers arrived at the residence, they discovered a deceased adult male face down in the swimming pool.

Sgt. Eipper said the deceased has been identified as Dustin Stump, 35, of Wichita Falls.

According to authorities, the incident is still under investigation at this time. Sgt. Eipper said detectives with WFPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit are investigating the case as a possible drowning.

Sgt. Eipper said the body has been sent off for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.