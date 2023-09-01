WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have confirmed the identity of a man who was found deceased in a swimming pool at a residence on Martin Boulevard on Thursday morning.

Officers with the WFPD responded to a welfare check at a residence in the 3200 block of Martin Boulevard at around 10:52 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the WFPD, when officers arrived at the residence, they discovered a deceased adult male face down in the swimming pool.

Sgt. Eipper said the deceased has been identified as Dustin Stump, 35, of Wichita Falls.

According to authorities, the incident is still under investigation at this time. Sgt. Eipper said detectives with WFPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit are investigating the case as a possible drowning.

Sgt. Eipper said the body has been sent off for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. No other details are available at this time.