Man previously arrested for Studio E shooting identified as suspect in latest Studio E shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police have issued arrest warrants for a suspect charged in connection to a Thanksgiving weekend shooting at Studio E Club.

Demeretrion Combs, 35, of Wichita Falls, is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the shooting.

The shooting happened on Friday, November 26, 2021, at around 3:32 a.m. at Studio E Club located in the 2400 block of Sheppard Access Road.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers learned one male victim was shot by someone while inside the building.

The victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital and the suspect fled the scene.

WFPD detectives obtained two felony warrants for Combs for the offenses of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

If you have any information on the location of Demeretrion Combs, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number 940-720-5000.