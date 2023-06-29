WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police departments across the United States are currently dealing with a shortage of officers, including the Wichita Falls Police Department.

According to WFPD officials, the department has seen a drop in the number of prospective officers enrolling in their Police Academy.

The problem of plummeting police presence isn’t exclusive to Wichita Falls, but what are local authorities doing to address the issue and bring in more recruits for the WFPD?

Within the last few days, the WFPD has issued several changes they hope will begin to fix the problem. An example of such a change, in an attempt to keep up with the cultural times, officers are now allowed to have facial hair.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, said he believes that the changes they’ve made so far are changes that may lead to more recruits.

“How can we change according to cultural things that are now accepted that maybe in the past weren’t?” Sgt. Eipper said. “So here recently, just a couple of days ago, we passed a new general order that allows for our uniform officers to wear beards.” And so that’s we’re really encouraged about that.”

Sgt. Eipper said that the change isn’t a massive one, but he believes this is the first step in a shift of acceptance.

However, many officials with the WFPD believe the drop in officer recruits might not be from a dislike for the rules, but from those who have tried to enroll in the Police Academy in the past, but failed on their first attempt.

Sgt. Eipper noted that failing the very first attempt should not be discouraging to anyone. He said some of WFPD’s best officers, including members of WFPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics team, failed their first time.

Shelby Wallace, a recent graduate of WFPD’s police academy, said she failed three times before she was finally able to pass.

Wallace said despite what common knowledge may suggest, she thinks new recruits don’t fail because of their physical fitness, but for other reasons entirely.

“The hardest part for me was getting past my own self-doubt,” Wallace said. In this job, you really need to be able to roll with the punches.”

Both Wallace and Sgt. Eipper emphasized that law enforcement is a great career that allows for a rewarding experience. Individuals with a desire to serve their community and work in law enforcement are strongly encouraged to enroll in the Wichita Falls Police Academy.

Citizens interested in applying can find more information by visiting the WFPD website, the WFPD’s Recruiting page, or by calling (940) 720-5000.