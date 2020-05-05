Suspect in custody after slow-speed chase through two counties

UPDATE: May 4, 2022, 9:49 p.m.

One man is in custody after leading Wichita Falls Police, Sheriff’s Deputies, and DPS Troopers on a slow-speed chase through parts of Wichita and Clay Counties.

It started tonight before 8 p.m. and the man may have driven around spike strips.

He led authorities on the chase on HWY 287 also on East Scott and Kell West.

After making the Barnett Rd. exit, the man continued back on Kell East until making the McNeil exit.

From there, the chase continued westbound on Call Field before coming to an end in the Home Zone parking lot on Fairway.

First responders arrived to give the man any medical attention he might have needed.

At this time authorities have not released what sparked the chase.





