WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An accident where a car smashed through a fence and ended up next to the Candlewood Suites is under investigation.

At around 10:30 p.m. on August 5, WFPD said a man was forced off of the access road by another car that was changing lanes, authorities said the driver ran through a fence before stopping short of hitting the hotel.

The driver walked away from the scene with no major injuries.