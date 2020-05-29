WFPD investigate apparent drive-by shooting of woman holding infant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officers are investigating a shooting Thursday night after witnesses said a person drove up to a woman holding a baby and shot her.

According to WFPD Sgt. Brett Keith, officers responded to a shots fired call just before 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Ridgway Drive.

When they arrived, they found an injured woman, and AMR drove the victim to United Regional.

Officers taped off the area for the investigation, and officials Crime Scene Unit were on scene as well.

There is no word on the condition of the woman or the child.