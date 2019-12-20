1  of  2
WFPD: One dead, 6 ejected in vehicle Henry S. Grace Freeway accident

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — UPDATE: 2:46 p.m.: Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Harold McClure said one person has died and multiple people were ejected from a vehicle wreck Friday afternoon on Henry S. Grace Freeway.

McClure said seven people were in the car and six people were ejected from the vehicle. Ages of the victims range from 1-year-old to adult.

Officials responded to the call about 1 p.m. Friday.

The Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a serious car accident Friday afternoon in Wichita Falls.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Henry S. Grace Freeway and Southwest Parkway. There are close to 20 units at the scene.

No word on injuries or how many vehicles are involved at this time. Law enforcement has blocked off the scene.

Lanes are being blocked off in this area so traffic may be diverted.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

