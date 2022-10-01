WFPD investigated the scene of a murder at the Dollar Saver on Central Freeway Saturday afternoon.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Saturday, October 01, around 5 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of North Central Freeway.

According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, officers found the victim, a 23-year-old male, deceased in the parking lot of the Dollar Saver. Detectives are working this as an ongoing murder.

WFPD Crimes Against Persons Detective Brian Sheehan said they have a person of interest in-custody and they are interviewing several witnesses.

Sheehan said police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting earlier in the day and said they believe it is related to the murder.

Hughes said this is the 11th non-Fentanyl murder in Wichita Falls in 2022. He said this is an isolated incident with no further threat posed to the citizens. The victim’s identification is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

