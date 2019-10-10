UPDATE: child in tragic accident identified

UPDATE: Oct. 10, 2019 1:26 p.m.

Family members have identified the child as Tray’vean Jones.

UPDATE: Oct. 10, 2019 10:48 a.m.

Police said a family member was driving the vehicle that struck the victim.

UPDATE: Oct. 10, 2019, 10:33 a.m.

Wichita Falls PD have confirmed the following information.

The victim was a one-year-old boy. The child was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Glass Kitchen on Old Iowa Park Road.

A family member drove the child to the hospital.

Crimes against children detectives were called to the scene, but the incident is still under investigation.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers are investigating the death of a child on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, it happened about 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of Old Iowa Park Road.

A source close to the tragedy tells us the victim was a 1-year-old boy and he was hit by a vehicle.

Officers and detectives were gathered with family at United Regional Wednesday as well as at the police department.

We have contacted the WFPD for more information, and we’re told nothing further would be released until Thursday morning.

