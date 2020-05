WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Departement are investigating what is believed to be a drive-by shooting on 9th Street near N. Brook Ave.

The incident occurred around 2:40 Monday afternoon.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, shots were fired at a car and house but no injuries were reported.

There are currently no known suspects in this incident.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.