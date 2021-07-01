UPDATE: Victim identified in shooting at Avenue L and Taylor Street

UPDATE: Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

We now know the name of the victim in Wednesday night’s shooting on the corner of Taylor Street and Avenue L.

According to WFPD Sgt. Brian Sheehan, officers responded to a call of shots being fired at 11:22 pm. When officers arrived they found the victim, Guadalupe Valdez, 26, lying in the street.

The victim had gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Sheehan said they have no suspects and no person’s of interest at this time but they are investigating it as a homicide.

Sheehan also asks that if you have any information call the WFPD or Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

Stay with us at Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.

======================================================================

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man Wednesday night.

Our photographer on scene is waiting for more information, but we do know a man was shot and a body is laying in the street on the corner of Avenue L. and Taylor Street. This happened around 11:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, stay with us as we learn more.