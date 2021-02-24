WFPD investigate possible murder on Grant Street

WFPD investigates possible murder on Grant Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Police Department is still trying to figure out how a woman died Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Grant Street when they got an assault call around 11:30 p.m., that is down the street from Breegle Abbey Carpet & Floor.

Upon arrival they found Katherine Acuna, 46, deceased inside of a house. WFPD Sgt. Brian Sheehan said he could not determine the cause of death. Sheehan said the incident is being investigated as a murder.

A person of interest and several witnesses were being questioned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

