WFPD investigate shooting at Highpoint Village Apartments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department officials are investigating a shooting at the Highpoint Village Apartments Thursday.

According to the WFPD, The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. When officers arrived, a witness waved them down and pointed at the front of one of the apartment buildings.

Officers located some spent shell casings and gave descriptions of a suspect. The witness said there was a suspect in the area where the shell casings were shooting at a black truck.

The witness described the truck, firearm and suspect and there were multiple shots fired. The witness wasn’t sure where the suspect went.

Officers then secured the scene and spoke to another witness who said they were inside during the shooting and came out and saw the suspect running away. They gave a description of the suspect who is a male. They observed the black truck peeling out and drive east on W. Rathgeber Road toward the highway.

Another witness heard the gunshots, looked out their window and saw the suspect and another person running with him. They saw them run to a vehicle and leave the parking lot. They also saw the black truck peeling out of the parking lot.

While on scene, officers were notified United Regional had a person arrive who claimed to be shot at the apartments. Officers went and spoke to the victim and also located the black pickup at the hospital that is believed to belong to the victim. The victim talked to officers and gave information and gave their phone to officers to be checked to help the investigation.

The injuries to the victim are believed to be non-life-threatening and it is unclear if they were released from the hospital. This investigation is still ongoing.