WFPD investigates accidental shooting between two children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An eight-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Wichita Falls sent him to Cook Children’s Medical Center Saturday afternoon.

According to WFPD, the shooting is being investigated as an accidental incident between two children.

The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a home in the 3900 block of Cynthia Lane just before noon on Saturday, July 10, in reference to a call of a possible child gunshot victim.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the eight-year-old male was transported to the United Regional Health Care center by a personally-owned vehicle, then transferred to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

