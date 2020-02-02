WFPD investigates early Sunday morning shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Polie Department officers are investigating a shooting that sent one person to United Regional with nonlife-threatening injuries Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2400 block of 10th Street just before 1:45 a.m.

A WFPD sergeant said when officers arrived, they found one male shot, and officials drove him to United Regional for treatment for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage for more updates on this incident.