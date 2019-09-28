Arrest made following Friday’s fatal accident on Kell West

UPDATE: Sept. 30, 2019, 10:23 a.m.

An arrest has been made following a fatal accident late Friday night.

Police have identified the victim as Pimporn Kasemthaveesak, 28, of Burkburnett.

Police say Kasewmthaveesak died at the scene.

Justine Gallegos, 29, of Lawton was booked into Wichita County jail Saturday and bonded out later that day.

Her bond was $50,000.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials are investing a fatal pin in crash on Kell West Friday night.

It happened at 11:12 p.m. on Kell West Boulevard near Taft.

Wichita Fall Police Department Sgt. Harold McClure said a white Chrysler 300 was wrecked on the highway and had heavy damage after hitting 2007 Kasewmthaveesak’s blue Mazda 3 head on.

McClure said that Gallegos was in the driver’s seat of the Chrysler and that she was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Officers say that Gallegos had bloodshot eyes and that her speech was slurred.

Police did not perform a field sobriety test at the scene of the accident due the severity of Gallegos’ injuries.

However, Sgt. McClure says WFPD obtained a warrant for a blood sample to be taken from Gallegos at the hospital.

This incident is still under investigation so be sure to stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we continue to learn more.