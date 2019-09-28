1  of  2
Breaking News
Name of driver released in fatal Kell West pin-in accident Representative Mac Thornberry not seeking re-election

Arrest made following Friday’s fatal accident on Kell West

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Sept. 30, 2019, 10:23 a.m.

An arrest has been made following a fatal accident late Friday night.

Police have identified the victim as Pimporn Kasemthaveesak, 28, of Burkburnett.

Police say Kasewmthaveesak died at the scene.

Justine Gallegos, 29, of Lawton was booked into Wichita County jail Saturday and bonded out later that day.

Her bond was $50,000.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials are investing a fatal pin in crash on Kell West Friday night.

It happened at 11:12 p.m. on Kell West Boulevard near Taft.

Wichita Fall Police Department Sgt. Harold McClure said a white Chrysler 300 was wrecked on the highway and had heavy damage after hitting 2007 Kasewmthaveesak’s blue Mazda 3 head on.

McClure said that Gallegos was in the driver’s seat of the Chrysler and that she was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Officers say that Gallegos had bloodshot eyes and that her speech was slurred.

Police did not perform a field sobriety test at the scene of the accident due the severity of Gallegos’ injuries.

However, Sgt. McClure says WFPD obtained a warrant for a blood sample to be taken from Gallegos at the hospital.

This incident is still under investigation so be sure to stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Uber upping security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber upping security"

Three special needs students recognized at hoco

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three special needs students recognized at hoco"

Tails n trails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tails n trails"

Trump latest: whistleblower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump latest: whistleblower"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-30-19"

Tales 'N' Trails Museum renovations work to bring western heritage, leather goods history alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tales 'N' Trails Museum renovations work to bring western heritage, leather goods history alive"

Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years"

Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years"

OHP investigates cause of Comanche Co. fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP investigates cause of Comanche Co. fatal"

Officials clear scene of two-vehicle wreck on Highway 79

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials clear scene of two-vehicle wreck on Highway 79"

Old-timey baseball game sends Fort Sill back to 1880s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old-timey baseball game sends Fort Sill back to 1880s"

40th annual International Festival celebrates diversity in Lawton

Thumbnail for the video titled "40th annual International Festival celebrates diversity in Lawton"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News