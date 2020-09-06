WFPD investigates incident after body found in home Sunday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officers are investigating an incident after they found a body in a home Sunday afternoon.

Wichita Falls police officers responded to a welfare check in the 1200 block of Sun Valley Drive about 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

A police officer said the person has been identified as Rhonda Rutledge, and they do not suspect foul play is involved in the death.

Officers said they have ordered an autopsy, so the cause of death will be determined at a later date.

The scene and a portion of the street are blocked off from the public while officials continue to investigate the incident.