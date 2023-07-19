WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a 62-year-old man who may have been struck by a train Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1900 block of E. Scott around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

WFPD said evidence indicates the man, identified as Celius Thomas of Wichita Falls, was possibly hit by a train. They said evidence also indicates he may have managed to walk a short distance after being injured before collapsing.

Next-of-Kin has been notified of his death.

Thomas’ body has been sent off for autopsy. Police are continuing to investigate what may have led to his death and said BNSF Railway has been notified.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.