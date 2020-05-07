WFPD investigate death of 18-month-old

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — UPDATE 5:30 p.m. THURSDAY: Crime Scene Investigation officials are on scene as Wichita Falls Police Department officers are investigating the death on an 18-month-old.

Officers responded to a call in the 900 block of Humphreys Street about 3:45 p.m.

The cause of death is unknown, and police officers are investigating the situation with juvenile detectives.

This is a developing story. Stay with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.

