WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of an eighth grader from Barwise Middle School, according to Sgt. Charlie Eipper.

Ebony Redwine, an eighth grader from Barwise Middle School, died Tuesday night, January 25, according to a post from the school district.

According to the post, Redwine was active in the school’s Road to College program and in athletics.

WFISD said that counselors will be available to students and staff on campus this week.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.