WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)- Wichita Falls Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child early Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, police responded to a call about a welfare check on a two-year-old girl at 1622 Longview around 9:17 a.m.

The incident eventually became a death investigation.

Detectives responded to the scene and this investigation is ongoing.

