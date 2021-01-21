WFPD investigating death of eight-month-old child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of an eight-month-old child.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, at 1:22 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Avenue H in reference to a deceased child.

Officers said they then located an eight-month-old female child deceased in an apartment unit at the complex.

Sgt. Eipper said both parents have been interviewed and the child will be sent for an autopsy.

The cause of death is not known at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available to us.