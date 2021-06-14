WFPD investigating death of one-year-old

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is investigating the death of a child that happened over the weekend.

Officers with WFPD responded to the United Regional Emergency Room on June 11, 2021, at 11:48 p.m. to investigate the death of a one-year-old child.

The child had been transported by a personally owned vehicle to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The body was sent for an autopsy.

According to a statement, the investigation is pending while officials wait on the results of the autopsy.

The cause of death and circumstances are unknown at this time. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.