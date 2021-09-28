WFPD investigating early morning burglary of Cumulus Media building

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are asking for information to aid their investigation into the burglary of the Cumulus Media building on Call Field Road early Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call in reference to a burglary of a building in the 4300 block of Call Field just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 28.

Police said an employee arrived to work Tuesday morning and found the building had been burglarized and ransacked.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, there is extensive damage to the office areas of Cumulus Media and Henderson Appraisals.

Sgt. Eipper said one of the Chevrolet pickup trucks with a “94.9 The Outlaw” wrap was stolen from the property.

Sgt. Eipper said there is no estimate of damages caused to the property at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.