WFPD investigating early morning shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police investigated a shooting at a home in the 1900 block of Gilbert Ave. early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at 12:59 a.m. where they said a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to United Regional for treatment.

His identity has not been released but officers said he was a resident of the home.

Authorities said they were searching for the suspect but have not released a description or possible motive at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime or any other felony crime, authorities ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888.

