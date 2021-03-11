WFPD: Early-morning, single-vehicle accident leaves one dead

UPDATE: Thursday March 11, 2021 8:25 a.m.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said a man is dead following a one-vehicle rollover accident in the 1300 block of North Scott Ave. this morning.

Officers identified the victim as Anthony “Tony” Prouty, 29.

According to Sgt. Eipper, officers arrived on scene of the accident at around 3:00 a.m. Officers said the victim was ejected from his vehicle.

A citizen and officers performed CPR on the victim until ambulances arrived on scene.

Prouty was transported to United Regional and was pronounced dead at 3:43 a.m.

