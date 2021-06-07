WFPD investigating early Sunday morning fatal home invasion shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said an investigation is ongoing after an alleged home invasion leads to a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Sherman Road at 1:30 a.m on Sunday, June 6.

Sgt. Eipper said when officers arrived, they found Sammy Martinez, 33, with a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, Martinez was transported to United Regional where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Eipper said the WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives interviewed the persons in the home, where it was discovered Martinez had forced his way into the home prior to being shot.

Sgt. Eipper said no arrests were made, but the investigation is ongoing.

WFPD officials said they are confident there is no danger to citizens of Wichita Falls related to this incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information as it becomes available.