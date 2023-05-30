WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a hit and run wreck that happened early Tuesday morning.

WFPD officers were called to the 1500 block of Holliday Street around 4:21 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, for a hit and run crash with an injury.

At the scene, officers found a 60-year-old male who was struck by the suspect vehicle.

The victim was conscious and gave the officers information about the incident. However, he was eventually transported to United Regional with injuries to his leg and head.

WFPD said he is expected to survive.

The officers collected evidence on the scene which leads them to believe the suspect vehicle might be a Nissan Rogue.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be missing front fender plastic trim and a front wheel well cover.

This case has been assigned to the WFPD Crash Investigations Unit and is still being investigated.

If you have information on this hit and run investigation, please call WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.