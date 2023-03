WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials are investigating an early morning gunshots call.

The call came in around 2:20 Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Borton street. WFPD Sgt. Cary Venable said multiple shots were fired and a house was hit several times. There were no injuries and right now there are no suspects.

Stay with us on-air and online as we gather more information.