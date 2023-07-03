WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating an overnight armed robbery at a Murphy USA gas station.

According to WFPD Sergeant Cary Venable, two masked suspects, one of them armed with a weapon, went into the Murphy USA gas station on Archer City Highway around 11 P.M. last night and took an unknown amount of money.

The suspects eventually took off in a gray Mazda 3 sedan, and their whereabouts are currently unknown. There were no injuries reported.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.