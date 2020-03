WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday just after midnight.

Police were called to the 1300 block of N. 7th street and found a 32-year-old white male who said he had been shot in the right leg.

Officers provided first aid and the man was taken to United Regional before being transferred to another hospital.

Police said his injuries are non-life threatening and that he was not cooperative with police.