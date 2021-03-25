WFPD investigating shooting after two teens show up to hospital with gunshot wounds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials are investigating a shooting incident after two teens showed up to United Regional with gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the URHCS ER at around 10 p.m. on March 24 after getting a call that a 17-year-old female and a 16-year-old male arrived with gunshot wounds.

Officials said both of the victims were involved in the same incident that happened in Wichita Falls.

The victims were not transported to the hospital by anyone according to officials. Both victims appear to have non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

WFPD officials said they have no reason to believe the community is in danger as a result of this incident.