WFPD: Suicide attempt by bomb at Scotland Park Motel

UPDATE: July 31, 2020 1:38 p.m.

Wichita Falls Police said a man tried to commit suicide by strapping a homemade bomb in a harness or vest to himself outside Scotland Park Motel this afternoon.

Police and firefighters responded to the Scotland Park Motel and Apartments around 12:30 Friday afternoon where an explosion was reported.

Witnesses said after the explosion, they saw a man struggling out of the brush who was bleeding and burned, and he went into his room.

Officers found the shredded harness inside a clump of trees and brush.

They said the victim told them he decided to commit suicide, and made an explosive device with gunpowder and strapped it on with the vest and went into the trees and detonated it.

Police said he suffered bad burns and cuts but the injuries do not appear life threatening.

Officers said they were told the man has stayed at the motel and apartments regularly.

