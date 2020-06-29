WFPD investigating reported Walmart parking lot shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they are investigating a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Greenbriar Road late Friday night, June 26.

According to authorities, two victims showed up at the emergency room at United Regional at about 11 p.m. Friday, June 26 with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the victims reported they were shot in the parking lot of Walmart in a car with two other occupants.

Police said they could not give a description of the suspect or suspects, but said the shots came from a dark colored Jeep.

No other information was made available.

Texoma’s Homepage is following this story as it continues to develop. Stick with us for updates.