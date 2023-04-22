WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Featherston Avenue in Wichita Falls in reference to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. on April 22, 2023.

According to Sgt. Cary Venable, one person was transported to the hospital with injuries. The extent of the injuries and condition of the person is unknown at this time. Venable said 6 people were in the house at the time of the shooting.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we bring you the latest on this developing story.