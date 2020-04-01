1  of  2
WFPD investigating shelter-in-place violations, only two citations given so far

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said that while they’re investigating reported shelter-in-place violations, they’ve only issued two total citations since the order was issued.

Since issuing two citations on Monday for shelter-in-place violations, WFPD officials said have not needed to cite anyone else.

A WFPD spokesperson said that as of Wednesday morning, they’ve only issued two total citations in the past 24 hours, neither being for shelter-in-place violations.

WFPD officials said they believe this is because a majority of Wichita Falls residents are following the shelter-in-place order.

Authorities have received several calls and reports of violations to the order, but upon further investigation, those claims turned out to be false.

WFPD received a call of an outdoor gathering of about 25 people listening to music on Ridgeway Drive.

When they arrived, officers said only three people were in fact gathered.

Another report WFPD investigated was a call center on Airport Drive that was allegedly conducting a training with about 50 people in one room.

However, when officers arrived, they said proper social distancing procedures were being followed and limits were placed on the number of people allowed to be together in one room.

Officers said they also followed up on reports of non-essential businesses being open and gatherings of people, though none of those checks resulted in citations.

